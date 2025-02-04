Ministry of law conducts introductory training on alternative dispute resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the International Mediation and Arbitration Center (IMAC) and Ministry of Law and Justice conducted two-day training on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) focusing mediation at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy.

The training brought together legal professionals and ADR experts to enhance their understanding and practical skills in mediation.

The session that was attended by renowned trainers including Sarah Tarar, Director International Centre for Dispute Resolution Lahore (ICDRL) and CEO ADR ,Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) International Pakistan and Barrister Qasim Wudud, Advocate Supreme Court.

The sessions covered key topics such as mediation laws, conflict resolution theories and the role of mediators. Participants engaged in interactive discussions and hands-on- role-playing exercises to strengthen their mediation expertise.

Rashid Javed Rana, Additional Registrar IMAC said that insights would empower young lawyers to promote ADR, ease judicial burden and foster a stable investment-friendly environment.

The Director General KP Judicial Academy highlighted the significance of mediation expressed academy’s willingness to host future training programs.

S M Ateeq Shah, Justice of Peshawar High Court who attended the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest highlighted the importance of ADR and said that it has been an inherent framework for conflict resolution since ancient times.

He referred the mediation conducted by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) between the elders of Makkah as a historical example. He further stated that Pakistan has successfully resolved two international disputes through mediation including acquisition of Gwadar from Oman and Indus Water Treaty.

He emphasized that ADR is deeply embedded in Pashtun Jirga culture and said that recent merger of FATA with KP is a significant example of conflict resolution through dialogue and consensus. He encouraged young lawyers to embrace and promote ADR framework for betterment of society.