Ministry of Law denies any order through whatsapp message to judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has denied issuance of transfer orders to any judge through Whatsapp messenger and termed the rumors about the matter as false and baseless.

According to a spokesman of the ministry, the notification of transfer of three judges Masood Arshad, Naeem Arshad and Mushtaq Ilahi was issued on August 26 through proper channel.

He said that some elements were politicizing the matter for their personal gains.