Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

Sources say summary will be sent to President for final approval today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) The Ministry of Law on Tuesday finalized a summary for the appointment of seven new judges to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

The sources said that the summary would be sent to the President for final approval.

Once approved, the Ministry of Law would issue the official notification for the judges' appointment. They said that the summary for the new appointments would be forwarded to the President on Tuesday (today).

Meanwhile, in preparation for the new appointments, three courtrooms have been set up in the Supreme Court, and all necessary arrangements for case hearings in these new courtrooms have been finalized.

IHC Chief Justice issues decision on representation of five judges

A day earlier, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a decision on the representation filed by five judges regarding changes in their seniority.

The court dismissed the representation against the altered seniority of IHC judges following the transfer of judges from three provincial high courts, upholding the revised seniority list.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar, who was transferred from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the Islamabad High Court, would remain the senior puisne judge.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq stated that Justice Sarfraz Dogar had taken oath as a high court judge in 2015 and that judges transferred from provincial high courts do not need to take a fresh oath.

The decision also rejected the representations filed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rafat.

The five judges had argued in their representation that a judge takes an oath specifically for the high court where they are appointed, and as per the Constitution, a judge transferred to another high court must take a fresh oath, with their seniority determined based on the new oath.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the Registrar’s Office to inform all five judges about the decision.

After the transfer of three judges from other high courts to the IHC, the changes were made to the seniority list. According to the revised list, Justice Sarfraz Dogar is the senior puisne judge while Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has moved to the second position.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is ranked third, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri fourth, Justice Babar Sattar fifth and Justice Sardar Ishaq Khan sixth.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir holds the seventh position, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz is eighth, Justice Khadim Hussain is ninth and Justice Azam Khan is 10th. Justice Asif is ranked 11th while Justice Inam Ameen Minhas holds the 12th position.