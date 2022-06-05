Ministry Of Maritime Affairs celebrates 'World Environment Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs celebrated World Environment Day today by planting mangroves at Mai Kolachi, Karachi.

Every year on 5th of June, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on behalf of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, organize Mangroves Plantation to encourage awareness for the protection of the environment.

This year, the activity is being performed as a special event of the campaign being launched by the Ministry namely "Let's make our Ocean Blue" to celebrate and bring awareness on the upcoming World Ocean Day on 8th of June, said a press release here.

For the purpose, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) commemorated the theme "One World Earth" of World Environment Day, 2022 through mangrove's plantation and debris collection at mangrove hatchery site of Mai Kolachi Road on which huge number of people including students of Environment Studies from Bahria University Karachi also participated.

World Environment Day, led by the United Nations Environment programme, is celebrated annually on 5th of June by the nations around the world to raise awareness about the degrading environment and encouraging people to take collective action for the protection of the environment.

Speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion, the Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, Mr Asad Rafi Chandna stressed on collectively working for the betterment of the environment of Karachi that has already been destroyed by 50-55 million gallon of raw sewerage falling daily in seawaters.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi informed that the port trust has started mangrove's plantation campaign to create awareness among citizens of Karachi on the important ecological functions of mangroves like nutrient cycling, coastal protection, hydrological regime, and fish-fauna production.

The Additional Secretary, Mr. Asad Rafi Chandna and Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi planted mangrove saplings and concluded the proceedings.