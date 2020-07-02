UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Maritime Affairs Committed To Uplift Fisheries Sector With Better Coordination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:41 PM

Ministry of Maritime Affairs committed to uplift fisheries sector with better coordination

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is committed to uplifting the fisheries sector with better cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is committed to uplifting the fisheries sector with better cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders in the country.

The Federal ministry would provide a platform for guidance to the provincial governments to meet international standards of the fisheries sector, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

�Government is well aware with all the mandatory requirements to deal with Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and the ministry is in a process of preparing a National Plan of Action for Marine Capture Fisheries.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs is working effectively to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG) to get the sustainable fisheries in the country.

