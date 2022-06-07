Ministry of Maritime Affairs conducts Beach Cleaning Activity at Sea View

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :As a part of upcoming World Ocean Day event, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs conducted a Beach Cleaning Activity at Sea View Beach Karachi on Tuesday.

For that purpose, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) initiated the campaign with the motto "Let's make our Ocean Blue," arranging the event in collaboration with Ministry Affairs, where a large number of people including students from the Bahria University Karachi participated, said a press release.

Earlier, the ministry organized 'Mangroves Plantation Activity' on 5th June followed by the Beach Cleaning Activity, held today, as a part of a special agenda of Blue Economy development of Pakistan.

These exercises were aimed to raise the importance of oceans and awareness to stop marine pollution, reviving marine fisheries and nurturing the ocean for the blue progress of the country.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

While speaking on the occasion, he had stressed upon creating awareness among youth towards clean and green environment andOfficials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs which included Deputy Secretary Asghar Gondal, Section Officer KPT Javed Iqbal also participated in Beach Cleaning activity.