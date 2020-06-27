UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Maritime Affairs, FAO Conduct A Webinar On Safety Of Fishermen

Sat 27th June 2020

Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMa) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conducted a webinar on the safety of fishermen in connection with International Day of Seafarers 2020 here on Friday (26 June) In support of the Day of the Seafarer campaign, a webinar themed as "Seafarers are key workers" was held online by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, a press release issued here said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMa) and food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conducted a webinar on the safety of fishermen in connection with International Day of Seafarers 2020 here on Friday (26 June) In support of the Day of the Seafarer campaign, a webinar themed as "Seafarers are key workers" was held online by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, a press release issued here said.

The webinar addressed the issues seafarers were facing during the pandemic.

The webinar specially focused on the contribution of Pakistani fishermen during COVID pandemic.

The webinar highlighted the Safety of life at sea (SOLAS) and the required trainings (STCW-F), with special emphasis on Pakistani fishermen and their awareness.

Fishermen are mostly neglected in the seafarer's community. They often seem neither aware of nor willing to admit the risks inherent in their occupation.

Well known speakers from International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Labour Organization (ILO) delivered lectures on the safety of life at sea, STCW-F, and ILO work for fishermen-188.

Representatives from provincial Fisheries Department, NGOs, Universities, Research Organizations and Fishermen Societies attended the webinar.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed addressed the webinar and remarked that the Government is very well aware of all the mandatory requirements for the safety of seafarers especially for fishermen.

