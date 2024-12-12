Ministry of Narcotics Control denounces fake letter permitting opium and cannabis cultivation in Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Narcotics Control on Thursday issued an official statement to refute the circulation of a fabricated letter falsely claiming government approval for the cultivation of opium or cannabis in specific districts of Baluchistan.

This clarification comes amid concerns over misinformation being spread on social media platforms, says the press note.

According to the ministry, the fake letter, which has gained traction online, alleges that permission has been granted for the cultivation of these narcotic plants. The ministry categorically denied the claims, stating, "Neither such an approval has been issued nor is there any policy for allowing cultivation of opium or cannabis in Baluchistan or any other region."

Officials emphasized that the news was entirely fictitious and a product of forgery, designed to mislead the public and potentially undermine the government’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and illegal narcotics production.

In its statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating the illegal production and trafficking of narcotics across the country. "The Ministry of Narcotics Control reiterates its resolve to combat illegal production and trafficking of narcotics in all areas of the country in accordance with the law," the statement read.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant against such disinformation and warned that spreading or endorsing such forged content could have legal consequences. Furthermore, it called upon social media users to verify the authenticity of any such claims before sharing them online, in order to prevent panic and confusion.

Experts believe that the circulation of this fake letter highlights the challenges governments face in tackling the spread of misinformation in the digital age. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for stricter regulation of social media platforms and more effective public awareness campaigns to counter the impact of false narratives.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control has assured the public that it was working with relevant authorities to trace the origins of the forged news and hold those responsible accountable. It has also encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activity or information related to drug production and trafficking.

As the Ministry continues its investigation, it reiterates its mission to uphold the law and ensure that no illegal practices undermine the country’s efforts to maintain public safety and security.