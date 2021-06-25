UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Narcotics Control Making Efforts To Fight Menace Of Drugs: Ijaz Shah

Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:24 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that war against drugs was a multidimensional challenge and the Ministry of Narcotics Control was making all-out efforts to fight the menace in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force

SHEIKHPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that war against drugs was a multidimensional challenge and the Ministry of Narcotics Control was making all-out efforts to fight the menace in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force.

In his message on the "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" he said, "Using our best resources, we have devised a strategy to control the spread of drugs in our society." He said that unilateral effort could not eliminate this menace, therefore, in order to secure the future of our future generations every person of the society would have to play role in this regard and this was a way with which a drugs free society could be made.

Ejaz Shah said drugs not only affected the person who fell victim to it but his whole family affected due to this menace.

He said the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti Narcotics Force were working day and night to eliminate the smuggling of drugs and cut the demand and supply of narcotics to save the youth from it.

"I am very proud to say that due to the tireless efforts of all stakeholders, Pakistan has gained a poppy-free status in the world," he said.

The minister said, "My main objective is to eradicate drugs from the country and I hope that all concerned quarters and every citizen will play their part in this regard to achieve our goal."He said that they were determined to save all people of the country from the menace of narcotics.

