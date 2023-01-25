Ministry of Narcotics, UNODC launched PMS online portal for obtaining NOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Narcotics with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and technical assistance from the Government of Japan, launched Precursor Management System (PMS) an online portal for registering and applying 'No Objection Certificate (NOC)' for importing controlled precursor chemicals by the industry.

While speaking at the launching ceremony, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Federal Minister for Narcotics thanked UNODC for its continued technical support that led to the automation of Pakistan's Precursor Management System.

He highlighted that the upgradation is the centerpiece of the Government of Pakistan's modernization drive, and it has greatly contributed towards Government's long-term goals and objectives. "The Government of Pakistan is committed to strengthening its precursor control regime in pursuance of our commitments to address the illicit drug problem under the principle of shared responsibility.

The upgradation has enabled the Ministry of Narcotics Control in drug regulation, and countering drug abuse and associated health issues affecting the young Pakistani strata, particularly in educational settings", said Bugti.

Dr. Jeremy Milsom, Representative UNODC Country Office in Pakistan highlighted that the new web-based Precursor Management System has significantly enhanced the capacities of these national authorities to collect or receive, process, interpret data and approve requests related to import and legitimate industrial use of controlled precursor chemicals in a more secure and real-time manner. "This technical capacity-building initiative will improve Pakistan's precursor control regime and improve 'ease-of-doing business' for the Pakistani chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

Hence, this capacity development has paved the way for attaining the objectives of the Government of Pakistan's Anti Narcotics Policy 2019, and our shared aspirations under the provisions of UNODC's Pakistan Country Programme III (2022-2025)", said Dr. Milsom.

A comprehensive presentation on the PMS was delivered by Sabino Sikandar Jalal Senior Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

He apprised the participants of the design and functioning of web-based information management and application processing system, that has replaced the manual processing system, focusing on public companies' registration, requests for importing controlled precursor chemicals for industrial use, issuance of 'No Objection Certificate', and submission of utilization details of imported controlled chemicals.

Zafar Mahmood Former Chairman of the PCMA expressed satisfaction over the newly automated Pakistan's Precursor Management System.

He highlighted that one of the leading objectives of the PCMA was to anticipate, suggest, and respond to Government of Pakistan's regulatory policy and practices.

"The PCMA is committed to attracting new investments and improving Pakistan's chemical exports. We continue endeavors to achieve competitiveness through sustainable growth and adoption of global best practices, in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan", said Mahmood.

Humaira Ahmed, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control highlighted that the new automated Precursor Management System is a manifestation of the Government of Pakistan's broader vision, to automate the entire process of registration and issuance of 'No-Objection Certificate (NOC)' to the chemical and pharmaceutical industry for importing, exporting and utilizing controlled precursor chemicals. "The requests for grant of NOC can now be generated electronically and all steps (including document submission, utilization details and import licenses) have also been automated. It will also significantly improve transparency and trust among the public-private stakeholders concerned", she said.

Chairman of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA), and Representative of UNODC Country Office Pakistan (COPAK), officials from various federal ministries and line departments, senior representatives from the industry and the civil society and international donor representatives also attended the ceremony.