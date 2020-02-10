UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Overseas In Contact With Pakistani Citizen In China: Zulfi Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ministry of Overseas in contact with Pakistani citizen in China: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis(OP) and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday said his ministry was constantly in contact with Pakistani citizen and students in China and taking steps to facilitate them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said some countries had shifted their people from China but more then 100 countries did not allow their people by following the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said that China had lock down its city of Wuhan and six other provinces to control Corona virus.

Zulfi Bukhari said international investment has increased due to effective policies of the present government and added many overseas Pakistani were also ready to invest in the country.

