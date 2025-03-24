Ministry Of Parliamentary Affairs Enacts 39 Laws, Resolves 94% Of Public Grievances
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has made significant progress in legislative effectiveness and public service delivery, enacting 39 laws and facilitating the passage of 30 bills in the National Assembly and 27 in the Senate.
According to an official document, the Ministry's initiatives align with the government’s vision of inclusive and citizen-centric governance.
A key milestone is the establishment of the "Public Grievances Management System," approved by the Minister, which offers a comprehensive framework for complaint resolution and strategic public outreach.
Through this system, over 94 percent of public grievances have been addressed, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to timely and effective service delivery.
As of February 2024, the Ministry has focused on enhancing legislative processes, promoting transparency, and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution. Annual legislative calendars have been prepared to streamline session planning and parliamentary business.
The Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievances Wing facilitated several high-profile interventions, including the safe return of IT graduates from illegal captivity in Cambodia and the swift disbursement of delayed pensions at Radio Pakistan.
In another case, concerns raised by two schoolgirls from Swat about the Swat River project were promptly addressed by local authorities.
Under the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024, the Ministry played a pivotal role in establishing a Gender Mainstreaming Parliamentary Committee in the National Assembly, with representation from both Houses. Similar committees have been formed in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
To improve citizen access, the Ministry introduced a Universal Access Number (UAN) for grievance registration, particularly benefiting remote areas. Daily monitoring systems and a Legislative Coordination Report have been implemented to ensure the swift resolution of complaints and legislative matters.
Transitioning to a fully digital workspace through the e-office system has enhanced the Ministry’s operational efficiency and sustainability. Public outreach initiatives, including a Quarterly Newsletter and the upcoming Yearbook (2023-24), have further strengthened citizen engagement and transparency.
