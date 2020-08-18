UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Parliamentary Affairs Working For Participation Of Overseas Pakistanis In Electoral Process

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ministry of parliamentary affairs working for participation of overseas Pakistanis in electoral process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was working to ensure participation of overseas Pakistanis in the electoral process and convened a number of meetings regarding biometric and electronic machines voting in the election.

According to the Two Year Performance Report of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from August 2018 to 2020, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was responsible to provide first defence line of the government in responding any query, motion, question, policy debate as well as official legislative business in line with the government policy, in the Parliament.

As the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs assumed the charge, all ministries and divisions were asked to speed up legislative process of the government business.

The key objectives behind the vision was to ensure transparent governance through objectively exercising and upholding best parliamentary practices, which led to raise the level of the Parliament in accordance with the wishes of the people.

Legislative work had been processed in the light of the article 70 of the constitution of Pakistan, 1973 and Parliamentary Rules of Procedure and Rules of Business 1973 and secretariat instructions.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was mandated to spearhead the legislative and policy initiatives of the government in both Houses of the Parliament, which also include training of young parliamentarians and facilitation for preparation of legislative business.

To effectively translate the vision into reality, attachment of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services with the ministry was highly desirable.

Because of the austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister, cost effective steps had been adopted in the ministry.

Press Information Department and print and electronic media were providing awareness to the general public regarding the parliamentary practices and legislation.

