Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety achieves various milestones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has made remarkable progress in its mission to uplift vulnerable communities through various social welfare programs.

According to the latest performance report, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), and the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) have played a crucial role in addressing economic distress and reducing poverty across the country.

The ministry aims to establish a comprehensive social protection system that ensures financial assistance and economic opportunities for marginalized groups.

Committed to transparent governance and social welfare, the ministry has launched several initiatives that focus on empowering low-income communities and fostering economic resilience.

As of February 2024, BISP, Pakistan’s largest social safety net program, has been serving over 9.3 million beneficiaries. Through initiatives like Benazir Kafaalat, which provides financial assistance to women, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, which supports the education of children from low-income families, and Benazir Nashonuma, which addresses malnutrition among children and pregnant women, BISP has disbursed over PKR 400 billion. In addition to BISP, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal continues to provide financial and social support to vulnerable populations through various programs.

It manages Sweet Homes, which offer shelter to orphaned children, Shelter Homes, which provide safe accommodation for the homeless, and Women Empowerment Centres, which equip women with vocational training and financial literacy.

The National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP), in collaboration with IFAD, has also been implementing a pilot project on Village Social Enterprises (VSEs) in rural Sindh and Balochistan to address poverty in under-served areas. This initiative is designed to help poor households become self-sufficient through skill development and micro-enterprise opportunities.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, BISP was allocated PKR 471.149 billion, out of which PKR 471.048 billion was utilized, reflecting an impressive financial performance of 99.8 percent.

In the current fiscal year 2024-25, the budget allocation has increased to PKR 598.718 billion, with PKR 236.016 billion already utilized by December 2024.

PBM’s budget has been allocated across multiple social welfare programs, including PKR 1,254.780 million for Individual Financial Assistance, PKR 913.450 million for the Cochlear Implant Program, and PKR 564.879 million for Child Labour Rehabilitation Schools.

Additionally, PKR 304.874 million has been assigned to Women Empowerment Centres, while PKR 692.031 million has been allocated for PBM Sweet Homes. Other key expenditures include PKR 105.515 million for PBM Shelter Homes and PKR 36.366 million for the Orphan Widow Support Programme.

The National Poverty Graduation Programme has recorded substantial achievements. By February 2024, 93 percent of asset distribution targets had been met.There has been a 143 percent increase in interest-free loans, and 74.4 percent of ultra-poor households have successfully graduated from poverty.

Additionally, 77.4 percent of households reported a 30 percent increase in monthly income, while 63 percent adopted improved farming practices and climate-resilient technologies, surpassing the program’s initial target of 50 percent.

The Ministry has actively engaged with stakeholders, NGOs, and local governments to enhance the effectiveness of its programs.

A four-day visit to Tharparkar in February 2024 was conducted to assess poverty reduction efforts. Additionally, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed for a heavy machinery training program, providing technical skills and employment opportunities for underprivileged individuals. In August 2024, IFAD conducted a review of the National Poverty Graduation Programme and awarded it a high rating for its effectiveness in reducing poverty.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety remains committed to expanding its social protection programs and ensuring financial security for Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities. With increased funding, strategic partnerships, and impactful initiatives, it continues to strengthen the country’s social welfare framework and build a more resilient and inclusive economy.