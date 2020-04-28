UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Privitization Steadily Working Ongoing Privatization Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:32 PM

Ministry of privitization steadily working ongoing privatization plan

Federal Minister for Privitization Mohammad mian Soomro along with Privatization team is working on the ongoing privatization plan steadily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privitization Mohammad mian Soomro along with Privatization team is working on the ongoing privatization plan steadily.

The Financial Advisors (FAs) appointed for Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) have submitted the first draft of due diligence (DD) report, which subsequently is reviewed by the transaction committee of Pakistan Steel Millssaid a press release issued by Ministry of Privitization here on Tuesday.

First meeting to that effect was held on April 15th this year via video link owing to current pandemic which was followed by second review meeting on 23rd April. It is pertinent to mention that for the revival of PSM potential partners are also being approached,press release said.

The Privatization of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) is also underway and revised draft of due diligence is received on April 22nd, 2020.

This has pushed the timeline for all succeeding deliverables by a month.

The COVID-19 impact on transaction implementation is currently uncertain but transaction structure is to be formalized so that it can be launched for implementation, quickly post COVID.

The privatization of power plants of Haveli Bahadar Shah and Balloki is at advanced stage. PC and financial advisors are working with pre-qualified parties and their advisors to complete buyer-side due diligence.

According to press release, Virtual Data Room (VDR) has already been established by the PC to provide required information to investors to participate in the pre-bid meeting which will be convened with mutual consent soon.

Moreover, conference calls are repeatedly being arranged by Privatization to answer the queries of investors and to furnish them with requisite information and assistance to proceed with the transaction.

Work on Guddu and Nandipur power plant is also in progress and DD by the advisors (UBL & EY) is actively being pursued, NandiPur management team has been asked to furnish the financial, technical, legal and regulatory data to the Ministry for self side due diligence.

As far as Guddu power plant is concerned three interested parties were shortlisted to be appointed as financial advisors. Technical and Financial proposals have been received to that effect.

Moreover the issues related to gas allocation, license modification and release of charges have been referred to Power Division. The COVID-19 has impacted the pace of ongoing transactions but the work on all fronts have been carried out with requisite precautions, and it is expected that after the pandemic ends the desired pace to complete the transactions will be attained/resumed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress April HEC Gas 2020 United Bank Limited Post All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Rises by 34 to 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Eurozone firms rush for credit as households hold ..

2 minutes ago

Admin takes steps to maintain demand, supply in ma ..

4 minutes ago

'Khajoor ' in high demand during holy month of Ram ..

4 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls on Poland to Guarantee Fair, Safe P ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Oman Increases by 82 t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.