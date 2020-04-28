Ministry of privitization steadily working ongoing privatization plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privitization Mohammad mian Soomro along with Privatization team is working on the ongoing privatization plan steadily.

The Financial Advisors (FAs) appointed for Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) have submitted the first draft of due diligence (DD) report, which subsequently is reviewed by the transaction committee of Pakistan Steel Millssaid a press release issued by Ministry of Privitization here on Tuesday.

First meeting to that effect was held on April 15th this year via video link owing to current pandemic which was followed by second review meeting on 23rd April. It is pertinent to mention that for the revival of PSM potential partners are also being approached,press release said.

The Privatization of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) is also underway and revised draft of due diligence is received on April 22nd, 2020.

This has pushed the timeline for all succeeding deliverables by a month.

The COVID-19 impact on transaction implementation is currently uncertain but transaction structure is to be formalized so that it can be launched for implementation, quickly post COVID.

The privatization of power plants of Haveli Bahadar Shah and Balloki is at advanced stage. PC and financial advisors are working with pre-qualified parties and their advisors to complete buyer-side due diligence.

According to press release, Virtual Data Room (VDR) has already been established by the PC to provide required information to investors to participate in the pre-bid meeting which will be convened with mutual consent soon.

Moreover, conference calls are repeatedly being arranged by Privatization to answer the queries of investors and to furnish them with requisite information and assistance to proceed with the transaction.

Work on Guddu and Nandipur power plant is also in progress and DD by the advisors (UBL & EY) is actively being pursued, NandiPur management team has been asked to furnish the financial, technical, legal and regulatory data to the Ministry for self side due diligence.

As far as Guddu power plant is concerned three interested parties were shortlisted to be appointed as financial advisors. Technical and Financial proposals have been received to that effect.

Moreover the issues related to gas allocation, license modification and release of charges have been referred to Power Division. The COVID-19 has impacted the pace of ongoing transactions but the work on all fronts have been carried out with requisite precautions, and it is expected that after the pandemic ends the desired pace to complete the transactions will be attained/resumed.