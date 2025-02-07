Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, Government of Pakistan, has announced the Hajj training schedule for 7,672 pilgrims from South Punjab, covering districts including Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs, Government of Pakistan, has announced the Hajj training schedule for 7,672 pilgrims from South Punjab, covering districts including Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

The training sessions will be conducted from February 8 to February 24, 2025, at designated venues across the region.

Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Rehan Abbas Khokhar, and Media Coordinator Rana Muhammad Asif briefed the media, emphasizing the importance of these training sessions. Master trainers, specially appointed by the ministry, will educate the pilgrims on Hajj rituals using lectures and practical demonstrations.

District-Wise Hajj Training Schedule:

February 8: Multan City & Jalalpur Pirwala – 572 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)

February 9-10: Multan City – 1,144 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)

February 11: Multan Saddar & Shujabad – 509 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)

February 12: Khanewal, Jahanian, Kabirwala & Mian Channu – 560 pilgrims (Jinnah library Khanewal)

February 13: Vehari & Mailsi – 381 pilgrims (District Council Hall Vehari)

February 14: Burewala – 290 pilgrims (Govt. MC Model High school, Arif Bazaar)

February 15: Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad & Minchinabad – 543 pilgrims (Govt. Graduate College, Boys College Road, Bahawalnagar)

February 16: Lodhran, Kahror Pakka & Dunyapur – 326 pilgrims (District Council Hall Lodhran)

February 17: Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali & Yazman – 738 pilgrims (Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur)

February 18: Rahim Yar Khan – 508 pilgrims (PC Event, Sadiq Canal Road)

February 19: Khanpur, Liaquatpur & Sadiqabad – 439 pilgrims (PC Event, Sadiq Canal Road, RYK)

February 20: Rajanpur & Jampur – 171 pilgrims (Govt.

Postgraduate College, Rajanpur)

February 21: Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Chutta & Taunsa Sharif – 505 pilgrims (Arts Council, DG Khan)

February 22: Layyah, Karor Lal Esan & Chowbara – 358 pilgrims (District Council Hall, Layyah)

February 23: Kot Addu – 258 pilgrims (Govt. Postgraduate College, Kot Addu)

February 24: Muzaffargarh, Alipur & Jatoi – 370 pilgrims (District Council Hall, Muzaffargarh)

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has strongly recommended all pilgrims attend these sessions to ensure they are well-prepared for Hajj. The training will provide comprehensive guidance on Hajj rituals, essential procedures, travel arrangements, and spiritual preparation.

Authorities have urged the pilgrims to follow the designated schedule, arrive on time, and bring necessary documents. These sessions will help enhance the pilgrims' understanding of the sacred journey, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience.