- Home
- Pakistan
- Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims
Ministry Of Religious Affairs Announces Hajj 2025 Training Schedule For South Punjab Pilgrims
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 11:45 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs, Government of Pakistan, has announced the Hajj training schedule for 7,672 pilgrims from South Punjab, covering districts including Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs, Government of Pakistan, has announced the Hajj training schedule for 7,672 pilgrims from South Punjab, covering districts including Khanewal, Multan, Vehari, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.
The training sessions will be conducted from February 8 to February 24, 2025, at designated venues across the region.
Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Rehan Abbas Khokhar, and Media Coordinator Rana Muhammad Asif briefed the media, emphasizing the importance of these training sessions. Master trainers, specially appointed by the ministry, will educate the pilgrims on Hajj rituals using lectures and practical demonstrations.
District-Wise Hajj Training Schedule:
February 8: Multan City & Jalalpur Pirwala – 572 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)
February 9-10: Multan City – 1,144 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)
February 11: Multan Saddar & Shujabad – 509 pilgrims (Arts Council Multan)
February 12: Khanewal, Jahanian, Kabirwala & Mian Channu – 560 pilgrims (Jinnah library Khanewal)
February 13: Vehari & Mailsi – 381 pilgrims (District Council Hall Vehari)
February 14: Burewala – 290 pilgrims (Govt. MC Model High school, Arif Bazaar)
February 15: Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad & Minchinabad – 543 pilgrims (Govt. Graduate College, Boys College Road, Bahawalnagar)
February 16: Lodhran, Kahror Pakka & Dunyapur – 326 pilgrims (District Council Hall Lodhran)
February 17: Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali & Yazman – 738 pilgrims (Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur)
February 18: Rahim Yar Khan – 508 pilgrims (PC Event, Sadiq Canal Road)
February 19: Khanpur, Liaquatpur & Sadiqabad – 439 pilgrims (PC Event, Sadiq Canal Road, RYK)
February 20: Rajanpur & Jampur – 171 pilgrims (Govt.
Postgraduate College, Rajanpur)
February 21: Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Chutta & Taunsa Sharif – 505 pilgrims (Arts Council, DG Khan)
February 22: Layyah, Karor Lal Esan & Chowbara – 358 pilgrims (District Council Hall, Layyah)
February 23: Kot Addu – 258 pilgrims (Govt. Postgraduate College, Kot Addu)
February 24: Muzaffargarh, Alipur & Jatoi – 370 pilgrims (District Council Hall, Muzaffargarh)
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has strongly recommended all pilgrims attend these sessions to ensure they are well-prepared for Hajj. The training will provide comprehensive guidance on Hajj rituals, essential procedures, travel arrangements, and spiritual preparation.
Authorities have urged the pilgrims to follow the designated schedule, arrive on time, and bring necessary documents. These sessions will help enhance the pilgrims' understanding of the sacred journey, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium1 hour ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar1 hour ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 81 hour ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand1 hour ago
-
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision1 hour ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand1 hour ago
-
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Schehzad1 hour ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..2 hours ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat2 hours ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali2 hours ago