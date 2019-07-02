UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Religious Affairs Decides To Take Back 40 Percent Private Hajj Quota

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Ministry of religious affairs decides to take back 40 percent private Hajj quota

Ministry of religious affairs has decided to take back 40 percent private scheme quota in the new Hajj 2019 quota

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Ministry of religious affairs has decided to take back 40 percent private scheme quota in the new Hajj 2019 quota.Summary regarding this has been sent to the Federal cabinet.Earlier federal cabinet had decided to give 40 percent of 16,000 additional quota to private scheme but now decision has been taken to take back quota due to time shortage and commencement of Hajj operation.

Now balloting of 6,316 Hajj applications will be conducted after merging private quota into government quota.After approval from federal cabinet, ministry of religious affairs will announce third hajj balloting.Further 6,316 unsuccessful applicants of government hajj scheme will be given one more chance.It is vital to mention here that first flight of Pakistani hajj pilgrims will take off on July 5, 2019.

