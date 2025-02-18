Ministry of Religious Affairs gears up for ‘National Shabina Mehfil’ from 21 to 27 Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Dawah Wing of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is making preparations to host the National Shabina Mehfil at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital, from the 21st to the 27th of Ramazan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, selected Huffaz (memorizers of the Quran) from across the country will have the honor of reciting the Holy Quran during the event. “Out of 56 nominated Huffaz from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, 14 have been finalized for participation,” he added.

Umar said the final selection includes four Huffaz from Punjab, two each from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad, while one each has been chosen from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a panel of renowned Huffaz and Qaris supervised the selection process. He said local Huffaz were assessed in person at the ministry, while others were evaluated through a live online audition.

Umar said the National Shabina Mehfil is an annual event that brings together distinguished reciters to offer a spiritually enriching experience during the last ten nights of Ramazan.