Open Menu

Ministry Of Religious Affairs Gears Up For ‘National Shabina Mehfil’ From 21 To 27 Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Ministry of Religious Affairs gears up for ‘National Shabina Mehfil’ from 21 to 27 Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Dawah Wing of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is making preparations to host the National Shabina Mehfil at Faisal Mosque in the Federal capital, from the 21st to the 27th of Ramazan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, selected Huffaz (memorizers of the Quran) from across the country will have the honor of reciting the Holy Quran during the event. “Out of 56 nominated Huffaz from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, 14 have been finalized for participation,” he added.

Umar said the final selection includes four Huffaz from Punjab, two each from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Islamabad, while one each has been chosen from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said a panel of renowned Huffaz and Qaris supervised the selection process. He said local Huffaz were assessed in person at the ministry, while others were evaluated through a live online audition.

Umar said the National Shabina Mehfil is an annual event that brings together distinguished reciters to offer a spiritually enriching experience during the last ten nights of Ramazan.

Recent Stories

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

11 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

26 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

56 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 hour ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan