Ministry Of Religious Affairs Launches Functional Hajj Helpline For Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a significant development for intending pilgrims, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated helpline to provide assistance with Hajj flight schedules, as directed by Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

This initiative aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for pilgrims, offering timely support and guidance throughout their journey, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pilgrims can now contact the dedicated helpline at 051-9216980 for detailed information about their flights, around the

clock.

The helpline operates in two shifts under the supervision of Director IT, Jameel-ur-Rehman.

For any assistance, pilgrims can reach out to Hafiz Majid, Incharge of the first shift, at +92332 4509868, or Assistant Director Malik Asad, Incharge of the second shift, at +92321 5365023.

Additionally, the Ministry of Religious Affairs recommends that pilgrims remain in touch with their respective Hajj camps for further updates and guidance.

