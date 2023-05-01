Ministry of religious affairs organizes training programe for Haj Pilgrims 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday organized a training program for the pilgrims of Hajj 2023.

The program was held in the auditorium hall of the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) and was attended by a large number of pilgrims.

The training program was aimed at providing guidance and education to the pilgrims for Hajj 2023.

President of the Rafiq-ul-Hajjaj Committee, Pakistan, Babu Imran Qureshi provided training on the rituals of Umrah and demonstrated the practical method of wearing the Ihram.

The pilgrims were also briefed on administrative matters by Tanveer Asghar, while Mufti Maqbool and Molana Waqas gave detailed information on the visit to Madina.

The program ended with the pilgrims expressing their gratitude to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The training program was organized to ensure that the pilgrims are well-prepared for their Hajj journey and are able to perform the religious rituals correctly. It is expected that the training program will help the pilgrims have a safe and successful journey.