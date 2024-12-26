Ministry Of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines Ink Hajj Flight Agreement
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and Saudi Airlines on Thursday signed an agreement to facilitate Hajj travel arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims
Under the agreement, Saudi Airlines will provide travel services for 35,000 Pakistani government-sponsored Hajj pilgrims. The agreement was formalized during a ceremony attended by Sultan Al-Harbi, Country Manager of Saudi Airlines in Pakistan, and Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
Speaking at the occasion, Sultan Al-Harbi reaffirmed Saudi Airlines’ commitment to ensuring the highest standards of service for Pakistani pilgrims. Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman emphasized the ministry’s efforts to ensure seamless and quality facilities for pilgrims during the sacred journey.
This collaboration follows a previous agreement between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which also pledged travel arrangements for 35,000 pilgrims as part of this year’s Hajj operations.
