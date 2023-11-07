Ministry of Religious Affairs seeks Huffaz nomination from provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony has sought nominations of Huffaz Karam from the provinces for the national “Mehfil-e-Shabina to be organized by the federal ministry at Islamabad.

“As many as eight Huffaz Karam will be selected for the Islamabad contest before the final round,” said the Religious Affairs Department Balochistan on Tuesday.

They said that the provincial Religious Department will hold a competition on 13th November in Quetta among the aspirant Huffaz wherein the eight contestants would be selected and sent to the federal capital.

The willing Huffaz Karams have been asked to get registered through a letter having their name duly recommended by the Muhtamim of the madrasah at the Religious Department office in Civil Secretariat Quetta till 8th November. The individuals, without a reference letter from the Muhtamim of the madrassah, will not be entertained, they added.