Ministry of religious affairs stops pilgrims from going to India

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Ministry of religious affairs has stopped pilgrims from going to India to visit shrines of Sufi's due to persisting Indo-Pak tension.Pilgrims going to India are facing difficulties as ministry of religious affairs has stopped them from visiting shrines of Sufi's due to current escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Every year pilgrims visit the shrines of Khawwaja Moeenudeen Ajmer Sharif, Khawaja Mujaddid Alif Sar Hind and Hazrat Khawaja Nizam ud din in India.Pilgrims have submitted their fee also.