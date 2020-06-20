UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Organises Consultative Meeting For Preparing Eid Ul Azha Congregation SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

Ministry organises consultative meeting for preparing Eid ul Azha congregation SOPs

A consultative meeting has been held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith for preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring COVID free animal markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A consultative meeting has been held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith for preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring COVID free animal markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregations.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri vowed finalising the SOPs in consultation with all federating units.

Addressing the meeting , the minister said Pakistan was the first country which did not close mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and strictly followed 20 point SOPs devised in consultation with Ulema and regions scholars. Ulema supported the government by implementing 20 points SOPs during the holy month and Eid ul Fitr.

In the meeting, the Ulema and Mashaikh presented their suggestions for incorporating in the Eid ul Azha congregations and animal markets SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the last two weeks of July could prove very dangerous if proper precautionary measures were not taken in containing the pandemic, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Brig ( Retd) Syed Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, representatives of provincial governments, Ulema and Mashaikh from all federating units.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Interior Minister July Market All From Government

Recent Stories

SBBSW women sports awards will be held on June 21

4 minutes ago

NCOC reviews implementation of smart lockdown, SOP ..

4 minutes ago

Extremist behavior of Indian Govt dangerous for In ..

4 minutes ago

SHO back to work after recovering from Covid-19

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation of Sect ..

7 minutes ago

RPO inspects CPO office

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.