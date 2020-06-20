Ministry organises consultative meeting for preparing Eid ul Azha congregation SOPs

A consultative meeting has been held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith for preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring COVID free animal markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A consultative meeting has been held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith for preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for ensuring COVID free animal markets and Eid-ul-Azha congregations.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri vowed finalising the SOPs in consultation with all federating units.

Addressing the meeting , the minister said Pakistan was the first country which did not close mosques during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and strictly followed 20 point SOPs devised in consultation with Ulema and regions scholars. Ulema supported the government by implementing 20 points SOPs during the holy month and Eid ul Fitr.

In the meeting, the Ulema and Mashaikh presented their suggestions for incorporating in the Eid ul Azha congregations and animal markets SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the last two weeks of July could prove very dangerous if proper precautionary measures were not taken in containing the pandemic, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Brig ( Retd) Syed Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, representatives of provincial governments, Ulema and Mashaikh from all federating units.