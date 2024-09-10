Ministry organizes 49th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference to promote religious harmony, unity across nation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is organizing the 49th Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal highlighting the significance of this blessed month in the Islamic Calendar.

Through this annual feature, the ministry promotes religious harmony, tolerance, brotherhood, equality, respect for humanity, non-violence, unity, reconciliation, and dialogue in light of the current situation in the country.

Exchanging his views with this national news agency, Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the conference comprises two main segments: the National Seerat and Naat Book Competition Awards Ceremony and the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference.

He said the ministry invited entries in national, regional, and international languages (Arabic and English) for the National Seerat and Naat Book Competition Awards encouraging the participants to submit books and essays on Seerat and Naat within the stipulated timeframe.

Umar said the competition for the year 2024 was announced in January, and each selected book and essay was evaluated by a panel of at least three experts, who are PhD-level professors and specialists in their fields.

The reports of these experts were then reviewed by an apex committee, which determines the winners, he said adding that a total of 164 books were submitted for this year’s competition, with 30 individuals selected for awards. Additionally, he said 118 Seerat essays were received, and 33 individuals were awarded. A total of 63 individuals were recognized for their contributions this year, he maintained.

Umar said the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference is held annually to promote and disseminate the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said renowned religious scholars from Pakistan and the Islamic world participate in this conference, which serves as a platform for dialogue, mutual understanding, and the reduction of differences among scholars.

Umar mentioned that the theme selected for this year's conference is "The State's Educational System in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)." Recognizing the significance of the conference, he said the ministry publishes and distributes the proceedings and high-quality papers presented on this topic to institutions and libraries free of charge. These papers are also uploaded to the ministry's website, he added.

Umar said as per schedule, the Seerat-un-Nabi Conference will be held on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 AH and the prime minister will be the chief guest at the opening session, while the president will preside over the second session. He said distinguished scholars and religious leaders from across the country will address the conference on the theme. Additionally, he said awards will be distributed to the winners of the National Seerat and Naat competitions.

As part of the Seerat-un-Nabi celebrations, Umar said the ministry has also directed all Federal and provincial ministries, departments, and educational institutions to organize events, gatherings, and programmes related to Seerat-un-Nabi throughout the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal. These efforts will guide society on various aspects of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he concluded.

