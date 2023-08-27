Ministry organizes 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' to address religious issues, minority safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding an 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' on Wednesday, August 30, to bring together religious leaders and representatives from various faith communities to discuss pressing issues related to attacks on religious sites, desecration of holy scriptures, and the safety of minorities.

Presiding over by Minister Aneeq Ahmed, the conference would promote unity and cooperation among different religious groups besides providing a platform for open dialogue and collaboration on topics crucial to fostering interfaith harmony. The attendees would include representatives from both Muslim and Christian communities, demonstrating their shared commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the executive members of International Interfaith Harmony Council, President Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi highlighted the recent attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala and characterized it as a deliberate attempt by external forces to tarnish Pakistan's reputation on the global stage.

He asserted that initial investigations pointed towards the involvement of elements from India, alleging a strategic move to divert international attention from the plight of minorities in India.

Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council further detailed a larger scheme involving planned incidents in Sargodha and Sialkot, alluding to Pakistan's successful prevention of these attempts by its law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized the solidarity between Pakistan's Muslim and Christian communities, noting their shared commitment to thwarting divisive agendas.

Applauding the Danish government's recent legislation against the desecration of the Holy Quran, Ashrafi underscored the Christian community's respect for the holy scripture. He highlighted the Quran's role in providing insights into the lives of Prophet Jesus and Hazrat Maryam, further promoting mutual understanding between the two faiths.

He asserted that Pakistan belonged to both Muslims and Christians alike urging the public to refrain from seeking collective retribution for individual wrongdoings, thereby promoting a sense of tolerance and coexistence.

The conference also witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Ammanual Khokhar, representing Pakistan Churches, Tahir Naveed Chaudhry, Maulana Nawaz Khalid, Mufti Nasrullah, Maulana Ubaidullah Gurmani, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mufti Abdul Rahim, Waqar Usmani, Maulana Aqeel Zubair, Maulana Abdul Rauf Dogar, Maulana Tanveer Ahmed Chohan and several other prominent religious leaders.