Ministry Plans Outdoor Gyms In Capitals’ Model Schools, Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capitals’ model schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ministry of education and Professional Training has developed a plan to introduce outdoor gyms in its model schools and colleges to promote the physical fitness and well-being of students.

According to an official of the ministry, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative, to foster physical fitness and well-being among students. It acknowledges the inherent link between a healthy body and a sound mind.

The ministry plans to expand the network to even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy.

