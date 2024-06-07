Ministry Plans Outdoor Gyms In Capitals’ Model Schools, Colleges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ministry of education and Professional Training has developed a plan to introduce outdoor gyms in its model schools and colleges to promote the physical fitness and well-being of students.
According to an official of the ministry, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative, to foster physical fitness and well-being among students. It acknowledges the inherent link between a healthy body and a sound mind.
The ministry plans to expand the network to even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor kid drowns into pond while hunting fish5 minutes ago
-
ADC Attock urges public to follow dengue prevention guidelines6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle drugs foiled; three held6 minutes ago
-
Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh conservation project launched6 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of development schemes6 minutes ago
-
Majority Indians rejected Narendra Modi, BJP in elections: Sherpao6 minutes ago
-
Security guard shoots teen in North Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Pesticides worth Rs 2.4m seized from illegal store16 minutes ago
-
CEO WSSC Abbottabad cancels Eid-ul-Adza vacations to ensure cleanliness16 minutes ago
-
KPT hosts session on "Strategic Significance of Pakistan, Challenges, and the Way Forward"16 minutes ago
-
CTO orders strict action against overcharging by transport owners on Eid26 minutes ago