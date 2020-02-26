Ministry plans to launch new schemes to improve quality education

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has planned to initiate new education schemes in the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with an aim to improve quality of education and standard of public sector educational institutions.

The sources told APP on Wednesday that PC-I was being prepared for the renovation of old ones and establishment of new building of 175 schools of ICT.

They said that remaining schools would be renovated and upgraded in the next Public Sector Development Programme.

Around 200 class rooms would be linked with E-Learning system, they said adding that technology would also be procured for smart class rooms through open tendering.

The education ministry has also also purposed 106 million budgets for the education of jail inmates under which the prisoners, especially adults, would be provided education and technical skills.

These steps were being taken keeping in view the challenges of education sector and rapidly changing scenario worldwide, they added.

They said that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has proposed the summary of funds worth Rs 30 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in years 2020-21 for the 15 new schemes to be launched after approval of budget demand.

The Ministry was all set to improve quality education among the public sector schools, colleges and universities located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) by providing basic facilities, they remarked.

The efforts, they said, were also underway by the ministry to increase the adult literacy rate in the country, however, the access to the relevant skills development training will be provided to the people especially the youth. The skills education will be introduced as a new stream for matriculation examination in ICT, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

The ministry, the sources said, was taking steps for the use of modern technology in the universities adding that learning skills of students will be enhanced through introductionof technologies.

They further told that all educational boards of the country would be modernized and standardized at one level. The endeavours were on card to introduce uniform assessment of students at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).