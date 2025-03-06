- Home
- Pakistan
- Ministry plants 67.5m trees, creates 0.2m green jobs, secured $91.5m for climate projects
Ministry Plants 67.5m Trees, Creates 0.2m Green Jobs, Secured $91.5m For Climate Projects
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) over the past year, had planted 67.5 million trees under the Green Pakistan Programme, creating 200,000 green jobs and secured $91.5m for climate projects.
According to an official document, available with APP, the climate finance saw remarkable growth in 2024, securing $8.1 million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and $83.4 million from the GCF for bio-diversity conservation and land degradation efforts.
Similarly, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) backing the Acumen Climate Action Fund and the Recharge Pakistan project, aimed at enhancing climate resilience. In a year marked by robust international engagement, the ministry signed the SCO Environmental Protection Agreement and the Joint Action Plan for the SCO Green Belt Programme, reinforcing its commitment to regional cooperation on sustainable development and climate change mitigation.
Key bilateral climate agreements were also secured with Belarus, UNICEF, and the International Rescue Committee.The country’s leadership in global climate forums was evident through its active participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), where it played a pivotal role in various committees.
It further demonstrated its dedication to gender-responsive climate policies by hosting the AFPPD meeting.The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to international climate agreements by achieving a 67.5% reduction in Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) phase-out under the Montreal Protocol and banning pre-blended polyols with HCFC-141b.
Pakistan also submitted its Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) to the UNFCCC and implemented carbon market trading policies under the Paris Agreement.
To align with the Kunming-Montreal Global Bio-diversity Framework, the ministry revised Pakistan’s Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets and updated its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC-2021).
The appointment of a regular Executive Director at the Global Change Impact Study Centre (GCISC) strengthened research and policy development, while the creation of a Climate Finance Wing ensured efficient allocation of resources for climate action.
In a bid to enhance transparency and accountability, the ministry fully implemented e-office systems and launched the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (EPADS), streamlining procurement processes and improving operational efficiency.
The ministry also implemented a comprehensive media strategy to raise awareness about climate change, organizing seminars, workshops, and dialogues to highlight Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and resilience measures.
Collaborations with local and international media for events like World Environment Day and campaigns to reduce plastic use were widely applauded. A bi-monthly newsletter was launched to keep stake-holders informed about climate-related updates and achievements.
On the global stage, Pakistan submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on climate justice, joined the International Mangrove Center, and launched the Mangrove Sustainability Initiative, further solidifying its stance on environmental protection.
Meanwhile, stake-holders had commended the Ministry of Climate Change for its proactive approach in coordinating national efforts towards sustainable development.
Recent Stories
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry plants 67.5m trees, creates 0.2m green jobs, secured $91.5m for climate projects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt’s Ramazan package pay orders distributed6 minutes ago
-
8 suspects arrested in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Police hold rape accused6 minutes ago
-
Ongoing development schemes in Tank market inspected16 minutes ago
-
14 complaints given cheques16 minutes ago
-
77th ASRB meeting held at SALU Khairpur16 minutes ago
-
Car lifter killed, 2 escaped after encounter with Chakri Police16 minutes ago
-
2 labourers buried under sandpile rescued26 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over demise of former Naval Chief Iftikhar Sirohey26 minutes ago
-
PHA launches Spring 2025 tree plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8 Sector36 minutes ago