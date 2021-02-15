Ministry producing 25,000 IT graduates annually: Senate body told

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday informed a Senate-panel that it was imparting training to IT professionals on modern lines and producing about 25,000 graduates annually in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday informed a Senate-panel that it was imparting training to IT professionals on modern lines and producing about 25,000 graduates annually in the field.

"We are also imparting training to freelancers, out of 1.7 million freelancers trained by the ministry, 500,000 freelancers are earning thousand of rupees monthly," the IT officials apprised the Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology that met under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid.

The issue of ban on social media was discussed in detail and the chairperson said that parents should be made aware about sensitivity of the matter.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) representatives informed the body that people were being educated through advertisements and SMS about the use of social media.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to pension of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) employees.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Rehman Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Sana Jamali, Engineer Rukhsana Zubair, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo and Nusrat Shaheen besides officials of the departments concerned.