UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Producing 25,000 IT Graduates Annually: Senate Body Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Ministry producing 25,000 IT graduates annually: Senate body told

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday informed a Senate-panel that it was imparting training to IT professionals on modern lines and producing about 25,000 graduates annually in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Monday informed a Senate-panel that it was imparting training to IT professionals on modern lines and producing about 25,000 graduates annually in the field.

"We are also imparting training to freelancers, out of 1.7 million freelancers trained by the ministry, 500,000 freelancers are earning thousand of rupees monthly," the IT officials apprised the Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology that met under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid.

The issue of ban on social media was discussed in detail and the chairperson said that parents should be made aware about sensitivity of the matter.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) representatives informed the body that people were being educated through advertisements and SMS about the use of social media.

The meeting also discussed the matters related to pension of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) employees.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Rehman Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Sana Jamali, Engineer Rukhsana Zubair, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo and Nusrat Shaheen besides officials of the departments concerned.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rehman Malik Social Media SMS Afridi PTCL Million

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to e ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits Allama Iqbal Indust ..

42 minutes ago

All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 ..

43 minutes ago

Plantation imperative to face environmental challe ..

43 minutes ago

NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.