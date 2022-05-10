UrduPoint.com

Ministry Relaxes Rules To Facilitate Hajj Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Ministry relaxes rules to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has relaxed rules in a bid to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims at the maximum level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has relaxed rules in a bid to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims at the maximum level.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Religious Affairs Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the rules were relaxed in the specific cases on the strong insistence of the pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims whose passports were not valid till January 5, 2023 could also submit Hajj applications on the tokens provided by the Passport Office for their passports' renewal, provided they must submit the new passports by May 18, 2022. Otherwise, it would be considered a failure, he added.

He further said other applicants were required to submit their passports along with the Hajj applications in designated branches of the schedule banks.

Umar Butt said the overseas Pakistanis could also apply for Hajj on the photocopies of passports and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis valid till January 5, 2023, provided that they must send a request for booking in the last Hajj flights to the ministry through their banks and take full responsibility if their visas were declined in case of late submission of the passports.

It was mandatory for them to provide their original passports before Zul Qadah 20, he added.

He said those who performed Hajj between 2015 and 2019 were not eligible to apply under the government Hajj scheme this year, except for those men who were Shariah Muharram of the females' relatives who had not performed Hajj during the said period.

He said children under the age of 12 who had not been vaccinated could also apply for Hajj. This matter was subject to approval from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

He said all the 14 selected banks had been issued instructions regarding these rules.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi January May 2015 2019 All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National As ..

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly session

56 seconds ago
 Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian L ..

Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian LNG to Jeopardize Global Econom ..

57 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roa ..

Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roads in Kahuta

1 minute ago
 SU to conduct first semester examinations in its a ..

SU to conduct first semester examinations in its all campuses from May 23

1 minute ago
 CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at ma ..

CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at marriage ceremonies

4 minutes ago
 Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haa ..

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.