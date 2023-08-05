Open Menu

Ministry Releases Funds To Designated Banks For Pilgrims' Refund

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 08:37 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has disbursed funds to designated banks for the prompt refund of pilgrims' amounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has disbursed funds to designated banks for the prompt refund of pilgrims' amounts.

Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt on Saturday confirmed this action, highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth process for the return of funds.

He informed that all honored pilgrims had received messages regarding the refund process, providing them with assurance and clarity. This step aimed to keep the pilgrims informed and updated about the return of their funds, he added.

He said the payment process is expected to commence in the coming week through the designated banks.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of expediting the reimbursement process and ensuring that the designated banks facilitate the pilgrims with convenience and efficiency.

Umar Butt said pilgrims were set to receive refunds ranging from RS.97,000 to Rs.132,000, adding that in the context of sacrificial offerings, Rs.55,000 were already refunded, reflecting the ministry's commitment to transparent and timely transactions.

In a bid to address concerns and gather feedback, he said the ministry had also reached out to private schemes pilgrims, seeking their opinions and grievances. The engagement of private scheme pilgrims in this process underscored the government's dedication to a comprehensive and inclusive approach, he added.

He said the ministry had taken cognizance of reported discrepancies in tour operator services and amenities adding that complaints regarding these matters were being solicited until August 18th, as the ministry aims to rectify any issues and ensure a high standard of service for future pilgrimages.

To further streamline communication, the spokesperson said the ministry had initiated short message service (SMS) notifications for participants of the private scheme as well.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the spokesperson emphasized that the grievances raised by pilgrims against Hajj Group Organizers would also be thoroughly investigated and resolved as this approach reflects the ministry's commitment to addressing concerns and maintaining the integrity of the pilgrimage process.

