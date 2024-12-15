Ministry releases names of 47 Pakistanis rescued from boat near Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday released the list of 47 Pakistanis rescued after the boat tragedy near Greece.

The list is based on the interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and the information shared by the Greek Authorities.

The Names in the list included Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad, Mohsan Riaz, Talha, Raja Sajid, Raja Omar Nasir, Mehtab Rafaqat, Amir Habib, Muhammad Safdar, Nayyab Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, Umair Ahsan, Muhammad Bilal, Rahat Dilawar, Manzar Ali, Ahmed Mukhtar, Haroon Asghar, Muzamil Hussain, Jamshaid Ali, Jaffar Iqbal, Muhammad Majid, Muhammad Salman, Qasim Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Osama Ali, Husnain Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Hammad, Hassan Ali, Bilal Hussain, Sarmad Akbar, Usman Ahmad, Shoaib Mushtaq, Abdul Hanan, Ali Hamza, Fahad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Latif Rehman, Salman Khalid, Harmain Ali, Zain Ali Usama Basharat, Mirza Kamran, Muhammad Waqas Syfyan Zulfiqar, Tahir Raza, Shahroz Ali and Shahzeel Ahmad.