Ministry Renovates 2,074 Houses, Flats In Islamabad During Last Five Years

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Works Department (PWD), Ministry of Housing and Works has upgraded and renovated as many as 2,074 houses and flats in various sectors of Islamabad during the last five years.

"The Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has carried out EM works of as many as 1,107 flats and houses while around 967 civil work is executed of different categories, an official in the Ministry told APP.

The official that the Ministry has owned as many as 5,253 houses and flats of categories-I to categories-V located in various sectors in the Federal capital.

To a question, he said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was responsible for the maintenance and renovation of Pak Secretariat Islamabad. Therefore, no fund has been spent on Ministry's renovation.

He said the Finance Division had already slashed the budget while making allocations. Hence, no funds had been surrendered to Finance Division and all the funds allocated during 2021-22 in relevant heads were utilized by the general section.

The official said the PWD has started sending notices to the allottees of government accommodation in Sector I-9/4 about payment of electric meter bills for water motors installed at residential blocks.

He said the Finance Division had allocated funds for payment of utilities in the relevant heads of accounts of the users while utility bills of the residential accommodation including hostels, rest houses and judicial residences should be paid by the users.

