Ministry reserves 1,000 quota for overseas Pakistanis in Hajj Policy 2020

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reserved the quota of 1,000 pilgrims in Government Hajj Scheme 2020 for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reserved the quota of 1,000 pilgrims in Government Hajj Scheme 2020 for overseas Pakistanis.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique told APP that the ministry has introduced various new initiatives in the new hajj policy 2020.

The overseas Pakistanis hajj aspirants would be selected through balloting if the number of applicants exceeds to 1,000.He said the hajj application form has also been simplified besides improving Pilgrims Welfare Fund. Efforts were underway to extend the facility of 'Road to Makkah" project to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports in addition to Islamabad airport.

He said the training of Hujjaj was being outsourced to IT companies,Rapid Response Committee (RRC)/Joint Core Committee (JCC) comprising officials from Pakistan Hajj Mission and Saudi Authorities would be established to resolve issues faced by Hujjaj at Mashair during Hajj days.

He said Etimad centers for biometric would be increased in Pakistan from 29 to 35 including mobile units. Temporary Haji camps will also be established at Gilgit-Baltistan and Hujjaj will be transported from Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad airport by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

/395