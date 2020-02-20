UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Reserves 1,000 Quota For Overseas Pakistanis In Hajj Policy 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:51 PM

Ministry reserves 1,000 quota for overseas Pakistanis in Hajj Policy 2020

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reserved the quota of 1,000 pilgrims in Government Hajj Scheme 2020 for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reserved the quota of 1,000 pilgrims in Government Hajj Scheme 2020 for overseas Pakistanis.

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Imran Siddique told APP that the ministry has introduced various new initiatives in the new hajj policy 2020.

The overseas Pakistanis hajj aspirants would be selected through balloting if the number of applicants exceeds to 1,000.He said the hajj application form has also been simplified besides improving Pilgrims Welfare Fund. Efforts were underway to extend the facility of 'Road to Makkah" project to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports in addition to Islamabad airport.

He said the training of Hujjaj was being outsourced to IT companies,Rapid Response Committee (RRC)/Joint Core Committee (JCC) comprising officials from Pakistan Hajj Mission and Saudi Authorities would be established to resolve issues faced by Hujjaj at Mashair during Hajj days.

He said Etimad centers for biometric would be increased in Pakistan from 29 to 35 including mobile units. Temporary Haji camps will also be established at Gilgit-Baltistan and Hujjaj will be transported from Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad airport by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Hajj Mobile Road Saudi Gilgit Baltistan Makkah 2020 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

18 minutes ago

Blackmailing, harassment most reported crimes in 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Pesco announces power suspension to certain locali ..

8 minutes ago

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

8 minutes ago

New train between Lahore,Gujranwala from 24th

8 minutes ago

Each additional school year for Pakistani girls in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.