Ministry Reserves 1,613 Seats To Accommodate Hardship Cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has allocated 1,613 seats in Government Hajj Scheme to accommodate hardship cases including broken families, newly born infants whose parents are going for Hajj and intend to carry their children with them.

According to hajj policy, 1.5 percent seats of total government Hajj Scheme seats have been reserved for accommodating hardship�cases including sponsorship scheme offered by any Government or organization for charity purpose, the employees of corporate entities, public sector organisation, labour, low paid employees, beneficiaries of Employees of Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund are also adjusted in�hardship�cases.

The ministry has already decreased the�hardship�cases from three to 1.5 percent in Hajj Policy this year aiming to accommodate maximum pilgrims in balloting.

Hardship�quota�is allocated on equitable basis to applicants belonging to far-flung areas.

The Ministry had worked out criteria/parameters to utilize�hardship quota�judiciously.

