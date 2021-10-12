UrduPoint.com

Ministry Reviews Final Gas Load-management Plan For Winter Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:52 PM

Ministry of Energy on Tuesday reviewed the final gas load-management plan for the coming winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Energy on Tuesday reviewed the final gas load-management plan for the coming winter season.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar presided over a meeting to review the load management plan, said a statement issued here.

Technical teams of power and petroleum divisions participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the demand and supply of LNG cargoes for the coming winter season while keeping in view the demand of last year.

Officials of Pakistan State Oil and Pakistan LNG Limited informed the meeting that 10 LNG cargoes would be available in November and December as compared to 11 cargoes of last year.

The traders opted to stay away from the bidding process for purchasing LNG cargoes due to a sharp increase in LNG prices at the international market, it was further told.

The minister expressed his resolve for ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers, fertilizer, power and export sectors under the gas load-management plan.

The meeting was told that on priority, local gas was allocated to the domestic consumers. Our 70 per cent gas demand is met through local reserves with an average price of $ 4 per MMBTU.

As many as 9 cargoes were acquired through long term contracts, it was further told.

In case of unavailability of spot cargoes purchase, furnace oil would be imported to ensure smooth power supply to the industrial sector.

The meeting was also attended by Secretaries Power and Petroleum Divisions.

