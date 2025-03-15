Ministry Revitalizing Maritime Sector Through Key Initiatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) was revitalizing the country's maritime sector through several initiatives in 2024, including improving port infrastructure, boosting shipping and logistics efficiency, and promoting sustainable marine resource management.
As per the official document of the ministry for the last year, in line with government’s goals, the ministry seeks to drive national economic growth, create jobs, and solidify Pakistan’s position as a key maritime hub in the region through innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships.
The ministry was modernizing port operations and integrating digital services, including with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and developing a Port Community System (PCS). The ministry was actively engaging the public and stakeholders through various initiatives such as focused on advancing Pakistan's maritime economy, global partnerships, and the blue economy's role in security.
Blue economy commitment, the present government prioritized fisheries, maritime trade, and marine resource exploration, with support from the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) engaged stakeholders through initiatives like the "KhuliKachehri" (open forum), enabling direct communication to address concerns and promote transparency.
The ministry reiterated that it also conducted performance review meetings to improve operational efficiency, productivity, and service delivery in the maritime sector, demonstrating a proactive commitment to sectoral growth and collaboration.
Key players like Gwadar Port served as a national gateway and economic catalyst for the western region, while the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) strived to become a global leader by offering reliable, efficient services and contributing to the economy and environment.
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) focused on transforming Port into a competitive hub for regional and global trade through infrastructure upgrades, public-private partnerships, and expanded facilities.
Similarly, Port Qassim Authority (PQA) would modernize and integrate its operations, enhancing capacity and attracting global trade through infrastructure development, partnerships, and technological advancements.
The ministry with consultation of stakeholders had finalized the Pakistan Shipping Policy to further yield fruitful results. Monthly performance reviews of maritime organizations were conducted to improve efficiency. These efforts aim to strengthen the maritime sector through policy development, reforms, performance improvements, and security readiness.
