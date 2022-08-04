UrduPoint.com

Ministry Seeks Applications For Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti's Urs

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Ministry seeks applications for Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti's Urs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the aspirant pilgrims who want to pay homage at the mausoleum of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti (May Allah be pleased with Him) in Ajmer Sharif, India.

The Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti's annual Urs would be observed from January 23 to February 2, 2023, in Ajmer Sharif, India.

As per the ministry's instruction, the intending pilgrims can submit their applications to the section officer (Ziarat) on the prescribed application form till August 20 this year.

The ballot would be held on September 25, if the number of people exceeds from the required length.

It is worth mentioning here that only those people can apply who are fully vaccinated by COVID-19 doses.

The pilgrims will have to provide a fresh PCR test (COVID-19 negative report), issued no later than 48 hours before the departure.

Other details/ instructions regarding the Urs are available in the application form and at the official website (www.mora.gov.pk) as well.

The intending pilgrims should keep in mind that in the light of standard operating procedures of COVID-19, public gatherings are prohibited so that the final decision would be taken by the government of Pakistan after viewing the COVID-19 situation in both the countries at the time of the visit and existing protocol regarding pilgrims' visit to India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit Ajmer Ziarat January February May August September From Government

Recent Stories

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Isl ..

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes the ..

54 minutes ago
 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic C ..

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Receives the Consul ..

54 minutes ago
 UVAS organised “Hands-on Training on Lab Animal ..

58 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutr ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Community Nutrition & Health Centre’

58 minutes ago
 Afghan professors attend capacity building trainin ..

Afghan professors attend capacity building training at NUST

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.