ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the aspirant pilgrims who want to pay homage at the mausoleum of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti (May Allah be pleased with Him) in Ajmer Sharif, India.

The Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti's annual Urs would be observed from January 23 to February 2, 2023, in Ajmer Sharif, India.

As per the ministry's instruction, the intending pilgrims can submit their applications to the section officer (Ziarat) on the prescribed application form till August 20 this year.

The ballot would be held on September 25, if the number of people exceeds from the required length.

It is worth mentioning here that only those people can apply who are fully vaccinated by COVID-19 doses.

The pilgrims will have to provide a fresh PCR test (COVID-19 negative report), issued no later than 48 hours before the departure.

Other details/ instructions regarding the Urs are available in the application form and at the official website (www.mora.gov.pk) as well.

The intending pilgrims should keep in mind that in the light of standard operating procedures of COVID-19, public gatherings are prohibited so that the final decision would be taken by the government of Pakistan after viewing the COVID-19 situation in both the countries at the time of the visit and existing protocol regarding pilgrims' visit to India.