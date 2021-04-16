UrduPoint.com
Ministry Seeks Applications For Hazrat Niazmuddin Aulia's Urs Participation In Delhi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Ministry seeks applications for Hazrat Niazmuddin Aulia's Urs participation in Delhi

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the devotees interested to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the devotees interested to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi, India.

According to a statement, the forms could be submitted to the ministry of religious affairs by April 23.

About 250 Pakistani pilgrims will be allowed to attend the annual Urs and the ballot will be held on May 28.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Aulia (RA) will be held from November 18 to 25 in India.

The details and instructions regarding the Urs were available on the official websites www.hajjinfo.org or www.mora.gov.pk.

The intending Zaireen are being informed that the final decision regarding the pilgrims visit to India would be taken by the government of Pakistan after assessing the prevalence of COVID-19 in both the countries.

