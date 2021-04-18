UrduPoint.com
Ministry Seeks Applications For Hazrat Niazmuddin Aulia's Urs Participation In Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Ministry seeks applications for Hazrat Niazmuddin Aulia's urs participation in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the devotees interested in attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi, India to be held form November 18 to 25.

Forms could be submitted to the ministry of religious affairs by April 23.

About 250 Pakistani pilgrims will be allowed to attend the annual Urs and the ballot will be held on May 28, said a news release issued here.

The details and instructions regarding the Urs are available on the official websites www.hajjinfo.org or www.mora.gov.pk. The intending Zaireen are being informed that the final decision regarding the pilgrims visit to India would be taken by the government of Pakistan after assessing the prevalence of COVID-19 in both the countries.

More Stories From Pakistan

