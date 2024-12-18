Open Menu

Ministry Seeks Nominations For National Quran Recitation Event In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called for nominations of exceptional Quran memorizers (Huffaz) from across the country to participate in the prestigious National Quran Recitation Event (Mehfil-e-Shabina) during Ramazan.

According to the ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, directives have been issued to Federal and provincial Auqaf departments to ensure the selection of the most skilled Huffaz for the event.

He further said provincial Auqaf departments are required to submit their nominations to the ministry by January 10. “The nominated Huffaz will first compete at the provincial level, and the best among them will then participate in the national competition,” the spokesperson explained.

Umar Butt said a total of 14 Huffaz will be selected for the honor of reciting the Holy Quran at the National Mehfil-e-Shabina. As per the allocation, he said one Hafiz each will be chosen from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, two each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, and Islamabad, and four from Punjab.

The event, held annually during the holy month of Ramazan, is considered a symbol of spiritual reverence and national unity.

