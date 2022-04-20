Ministry submits report regarding convicts persons from Sri Lanka courts

The interior ministry on Wednesday submitted its report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the Pakistani prisoners in jail who were announced sentences by the courts in Sri Lanka in drugs cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The interior ministry on Wednesday submitted its report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the Pakistani prisoners in jail who were announced sentences by the courts in Sri Lanka in drugs cases.

The report said that more than 40 Pakistani prisoners were brought back from Sri Lanka in 2020.

It said that 26 accused were announced sentences in cases of keeping drugs more than 100 grams while 15 accused were booked for having less than 100 gram drugs.

The report said that the letters concerned magistrate had been written letters to take measures for release of these prisoners. The ministry prayed the court to dispose of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had instructed the government to approach the Sri Lanka government to review the cases in light of the laws of Pakistan. After the response from Sri Lanka, the sentences of these prisoners had been reviewed.