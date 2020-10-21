UrduPoint.com
Ministry Taking Steps For Connectivity, Providing Broadband Services Across Country: Syed Amin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:42 PM

Ministry taking steps for connectivity, providing broadband services across country: Syed Amin

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said the ministry had an important role in economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said the ministry had an important role in economic development of the country.

Co-Chief Executive Officer VEON Sergi Herrero called on Syed Amin Ul Haque. Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Matters of bilateral interest and relating to the telecommunication and digitalization were discussed during the meeting.

He said the ministry was taking concrete steps for the connectivity and providing broadband services across the country.

The minister appreciated telecom operators' role in providing services in the country.

He said network expansion was very important for the better connectivity and to facilitate the maximum masses.

