Ministry Taking Steps To Introduce Climate Friendly Buildings, Romina Alam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam on Thursday said that her Ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking steps to combat plastic pollution and collaborating with provincial governments to introduce climate-friendly buildings for enhancing urban landscapes.
Talking to ptv news channel, she said that green and sustainable building practices in the country’s housing and construction sector will promote sustainable living and moderate consumption to conserve energy and limited natural resources.
She said the present government has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable construction practices in the country through various policies and regulations.
Replying to a question, she said that with the green building codes, the ministry will try to increase tree cover and improve air quality, adding, the construction of green buildings will also support in achieving certain benefits, in line with the sustainable development goals.
Talking about the heatwave she said that the prime minister already notified committees with the collaboration of provincial governments, adding, NDMA and experts were also being taken on board to discuss the solutions and to move forward for urban forestation.
She said the government is committed to overcoming the challenge of growing plastic pollution and all the stakeholders concerned are being approached and taken on board to make Pakistan a plastic-free country.
Romina Alam said that plastic pollution was a major cause of environmental degradation but tackling it was a daunting challenge because of the massive use of plastic goods in the country, adding that the Climate Change Ministry also launched awareness drives in schools with the theme of My water My bottle to overcome the use of plastic bottles.
She also mentioned that her ministry has also introduced a newsletter on the website related to the overall performance of the department where our upcoming and ongoing projects will also be highlighted.
The government is also pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against timber mafia and forest fire incidents and no one will be allowed to cut even a single tree in the future, she added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Custodial killings have become a norm in IIOJK’47 minutes ago
-
PO among 18 suspects held, drugs illegal weapons recovered47 minutes ago
-
Two accused of murders, facilitator held47 minutes ago
-
Four illegal petrol filling stations, containers seized57 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 302,900 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
PM, CIDCA chairman discuss promotion of Pak-China pragmatic cooperation2 hours ago
-
Special facilities for passengers at bus stand in Hafizabad12 hours ago
-
High-level Christian delegation meets with DPO Okara12 hours ago
-
Pak-EPA, Mission Society celebrates World Environment Day at PNCA12 hours ago
-
DC Hafizabad orders immediate hospital cleanliness improvements12 hours ago
-
Govt determined to address problems of people living near to LoC on priority: AJK PM12 hours ago
-
Punjab gov’t launches campaign against plastic bags in Okara12 hours ago