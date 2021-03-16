Ministry terms news item misleading about appointment of Chairman KPT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday rejected a news item that published in section of press regarding appointment Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In a statement, the ministry said that headline of news item was misleading, adding that newspaper should have contacted ministry for details in that regard.

The Chairman KPT hiring process was still not completed, it said, adding that Ministry had already advertised and received over 80 applications, adding "interviews are being lined up both in Karachi and Islamabad".