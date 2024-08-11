Open Menu

Ministry To Hold ‘Health Week’ In Islamabad From August 12

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Health has announced a Health Week initiative scheduled from August 12 to August 17 to improve healthcare access for the slum areas of Islamabad.

According to Health Ministry Spokesperson Sajid Shah, this initiative will see the establishment of health camps aimed at providing essential medical services to the residents, with a particular focus on the health of mothers and children.

Under the directive of the Federal Secretary for Health Nadeem Mahboob, at least 10 health camps will be set up across various areas in Katchi Abadis in Islamabad. These camps will be staffed by doctors and paramedical personnel who will ensure the delivery of necessary healthcare services to the local community.

“Health awareness activities will focus on the well-being of mothers and children during this week,” stated federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mahboob.

In addition to healthcare services, the health camps will also provide safe drinking water, with water purification tablets distributed to residents to ensure hygiene standards are met.

To further support the community, residents will also receive medications designed to protect against mosquito-borne diseases, along with malaria prevention drugs to boost immunity. “We are committed to bringing medical facilities to the doorstep of the marginalized population,” Mahboob emphasized.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health will oversee the management of these health camps to ensure their effectiveness and accessibility. This initiative marks a crucial step toward improving health outcomes in some of Islamabad’s most underserved areas, reflecting the government's dedication to addressing healthcare disparities among its citizens.

