Open Menu

Ministry To Hold 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' Aug 30

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Ministry to hold 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' Aug 30

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding an 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' on Wednesday, to bring together religious leaders and representatives from various faith communities to discuss pressing issues related to attacks on religious sites, desecration of holy scriptures, and the safety of minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding an 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' on Wednesday, to bring together religious leaders and representatives from various faith communities to discuss pressing issues related to attacks on religious sites, desecration of holy scriptures, and the safety of minorities.

Presiding over by Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, the conference would promote unity and cooperation among different religious groups besides providing a platform for open dialogue and collaboration on topics crucial to fostering interfaith harmony.

The attendees would include representatives from both Muslim and Christian communities, demonstrating their shared commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The event would further witness the presence of renowned religious scholars from all schools of thought, people from various walks of life and members of diplomatic communities.

Related Topics

Muslim Christian Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social medi ..

Special JIT formed to probe 'malicious social media campaign' against IHC Chief ..

9 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks propos ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeks proposals for transfer/posting of ke ..

17 minutes ago
 BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

BZU decides to implement HEC admission policy

17 minutes ago
 Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bo ..

Alcaraz launches US Open defence after Djokovic bow

17 minutes ago
 Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in V ..

Modern Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory opens in Vehari

17 minutes ago
 98 percent of cases decided in favour of complaina ..

98 percent of cases decided in favour of complainants: Federal Ombudsman

14 minutes ago
Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as Franc ..

Australia advance at Basketball World Cup as France salvage pride

14 minutes ago
 AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

AC Industrial Area Cracks Down on Price Hoarders

14 minutes ago
 UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sust ..

UN organizes 3rd series of 12 dialogues about sustainable development

14 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

14 minutes ago
 CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complain ..

CEO RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of residents

12 minutes ago
 DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics cont ..

DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics control

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan