Ministry to hold 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' Aug 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is holding an 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' on Wednesday, to bring together religious leaders and representatives from various faith communities to discuss pressing issues related to attacks on religious sites, desecration of holy scriptures, and the safety of minorities.

Presiding over by Minister for Religious Affairs, Aneeq Ahmed, the conference would promote unity and cooperation among different religious groups besides providing a platform for open dialogue and collaboration on topics crucial to fostering interfaith harmony.

The attendees would include representatives from both Muslim and Christian communities, demonstrating their shared commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The event would further witness the presence of renowned religious scholars from all schools of thought, people from various walks of life and members of diplomatic communities.