Ministry To Introduce Electronic Motorcycles, Rickshaws: Ch Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the ministry was planning to introduce electronic motorcycles and rickshaws across the country.

During his visit to Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) here, the minister said Pakistan was among those countries which were using highest number of motorcycles, said a press release.

"Electronic motorcycles and rickshaws are the future of the country's transportation system and soon the motorcycles and rickshaws will be converted into electronic technology," he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said the addition of electronic technology in the country would help to decrease carbon from the environment, adding the motorcycles and rickshaws would run through chargeable batteries.

