ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday announced that the government has decided to launch 'National Dengue Control Programme' from next year for seeking a long-term solution to the dengue burden in the country.

Talking to ptv news, Special Assistant said a number of dengue cases were reduced in twin cities of Isl and Rawalpindi with adopting efficient strategy to control and prevent the dengue cases.

He said despite challenges, government was working and making progress towards the elimination of dengue virus.

He said all government hospitals have been instructed to provide free treatment and laboratory facilities to the suspected dengue patients.

He assured that further measures would also be taken throughout the country including Azad Kashmir to eliminate the disease on grassroots level.

Zafar Mirza said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government committed for a dengue free country in coming year.

He said fumigation and spray is regularly being carried out in the areas from where the dengue cases have been reported.

He said ministry was also organizing mass awareness programmes at schools and colleges and distributing pamphlets carrying preventive measures against dengue fever.

He said the campaign was of vital importance and efforts must be made to raise awareness about the menace.